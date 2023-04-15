There PC version Of The Last of Us Part 1 received the new one a few hours ago patch 1.0.3.0the umpteenth within a few days that aims to solve the problems of this port.

Launched last March 28, the PC version of The Last of Us is still in non-optimal conditions, with the developers who are publishing updates at a fast pace to solve the flaws of this conversion.

According to the official notes published on the Naughty Dog official site, patch 1.0.3.0 mainly aims to solve problems related to audio, game interface and graphics, adding new audio compatibility options. It is also recommended to download the latest version of GeForce Game Ready drivers (531.62).

As for configurations with NVIDIA GPUs, some graphical issues and application crashes when using Ultra settings have been fixed. Also increased the level of detail on characters’ hair to make it appear less wavy when using an RTX 3070. Also fixed was an issue with using AMD FSR 2 that caused the surrounding environment to become corrupted when using the flashlight.

Furthermore, various graphic defects, more and less known, have been resolved, such as those that sometimes occurred with the reflections of the water and of the torches, the animations of the characters playing with a high framerate or even the lighting and the fog with the settings at Ultra. An issue that caused lower quality textures to appear on the screen than the preset chosen in the settings has also been fixed.

In the meantime, the community has already set to work to create a mod with a first-person view of The Last of Us Part 1.