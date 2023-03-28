The Last of Us Part 1 shows itself with a spectacular launch trailer on pc: The game is available starting today on Steam and the video invariably mentions the television series with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Made by Iron Galazy Studios, the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 includes all the contents appreciated on PS5, therefore a completely redesigned technical compartment compared to the 2013 original and the presence of the DLC Left Behind.

Beyond this, the sequences confirm the specific features of this new edition, in this case the unlocked frame rate, the resolution up to 4K compatible with widescreen 21:9 and 32:9, as well as support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling technologies.

The Last of Us tells the story of Joel and Ellie, a man and a girl who find themselves having to travel together against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic America, devastated years before by the sudden spread of an infection that has transformed most part of people into monstrous and lethal creatures.

Our review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC is coming soon.