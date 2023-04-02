The Last of Us Part 1 For pc has been defined a disappointing and problematic port from Digital Foundrywhich has just published the awaited technical analysis of the game including an inevitable comparison with the PS5 version.

We start from the well-known problem with the compiling shadersan exaggeratedly long process capable of putting the processors in difficulty, but however with the second patch of The Last of Us Part 1 it has been significantly reduced: the benchmarks made by Alex Battaglia show 41 minutes before the update, 25 minutes after .

The English editorial team ran the game on different configurations, confirming i exaggeratedly high requirements to make everything work properly as well as a clearly lacking video memory management, which puts all owners of video cards equipped with 8 GB of RAM in great difficulty.

In comparison, it turns out that the textures of the Max preset match those used on PS5, but that going to Ultra does not produce any appreciable difference other than in VRAM usage. Digital Foundry confirms that using the Max preset you can enjoy a good experience, but with an eye to the use of the processor, which is also exaggerated.

Using an AMD Ryzen 3600 this factor greatly affects performance, saturating all the cores of the CPU and producing evident drops in frame rates: in short, you need to have a substantially more powerful processor than that of the Sony console to get the same results and play at 60 consistent fps.

Ultimately, Digital Foundry writes, the port is a profound disappointment and it’s hard to believe that the developers and publisher weren’t aware of these big problems before putting the game on sale. The updates are already coming, but the road to reaching an optimal PC version appears long.

