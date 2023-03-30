The Last of Us Part 1 For pc has already received one second patch, which brings the game to version 1.0.1.6. The update, available for download, introduces a series of changes aimed at fixing memory management and more.

In evident crisis management mode, in light of the many negative reviews of The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam, Naughty Dog seems to be literally working overtime to fix the porting problems as quickly as possible.

L’update includes the following improvements:

Reduced PSO cache size to decrease memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes.

Added more diagnostic tools for developers to track issues.

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cutscenes.

Fixed a crash on startup related to saves.

“The development team is carefully monitoring player reports to introduce future improvements and patches,” reads the Naughty Dog website. “For other issues currently under investigation, please refer to the section Known Issues.”

