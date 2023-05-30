While Naughty Dog is still working at full speed on the fix patches of the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1PureDark has created a mod which introduces the support to the DLSS 3which offers a substantial boost in terms of performance on paper.

We’re talking about the same person who made the mods to add DLSS to Elden Ring and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in recent weeks, which have met with some success among the community. However, we specify that for the moment we are practically talking about paid modsas they require a subscription to the patreon of the modder (5 euros per month + VAT) for early access, however it should become free in the future once completed.

In the case of The Last of Us Part 1 there is already native support for DLSS 2 unlike the games mentioned above, but thanks to the PureDark mod it is also possible to use the latest generation of NVIDIA technology to obtain even better performance.

As we can see in the demonstration video posted by the modder above, with an RTX 4070Ti the FPS count practically doubles thanks to the Frame Generation compared to when the DLSS is not active, without particular visual artifacts, but clearly more in-depth tests would be needed to get a general picture. PureDark says it may release the mod in the next few days in early access for its Patreon subscribers.