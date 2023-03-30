The Last of Us Part 1 it shows up pc in a gameplay videos captured by IGN at 4K and 60fps with all settings at maximum, although the probable use of DLSS is not specified. The sequences take up the first half hour of the game.

As we wrote in the review of The Last of Us Part 1 for PC, we are faced with the clumsy port of an exceptional titlewhich lacks on the optimization front and requires very powerful configurations in order to run at its best, as demonstrated by the hardware used for these captures.

In fact, the American newspaper used a PC equipped with an Intel Core i9 12900K processor, a very powerful video card NVIDIA RTX 4090 and 64 GB of RAM, plus certainly an SSD with PCI Express interface.

Specifications decidedly high-end, which in this case compensate for the shortcomings of a conversion that will certainly be improved through updates, but which should be avoided for the moment.