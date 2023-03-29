Naughty Dog launched the first patch For The Last of Us part 1 on pc. The update, which weighs 2.3 GB (but some speak of only 35 MB of download), seems to speed up uploads, but it does not solve the problem of over-utilization of the CPU, which continues to overheat, as you can see in the image below which we captured by overlaying tracking software on the game’s home screen.

The Last of Us part 1 continues to strain the CPU abnormally

In short, it is clear that it is one first patchcertainly not decisive. Currently an official release note has not yet been made available, so we don’t know what actually changes, but according to our experience and what can be read on forums and social networks, most of the problems remain. Indeed, some speak of additional problems, such as greater instability and the difficulty of starting the game.

Among the known ones:

The very long loading of shaders

Performance and stability degraded while loading shaders

Old graphics drivers cause instability and graphics issues

Inability to start the game despite the system requirements within the recommended ones

Potential problems with RAM

In short, the half disaster remains. Hopefully it gets better with future updates.