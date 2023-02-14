Look for the light… and then your wallets, as the PC version of The Last of Us’ Firefly Edition is now available to pre-order for just shy of £100.
For £99.99, to be precise, this edition includes a Steam key for the first part of Joel and Ellie’s story and its prequel DLC Left Behind, a limited edition SteelBook display case (no game disc is included), plus The Last of Us: American Dreams comics (reprinted with new cover art) and a selection of early in-game unlocks.
These earlier unlocks include:
- Increased crafting speed skill
- Increased healing speed skill
- 9mm reload speed increase upgrade
- Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade
- Explosive arrows gameplay modifier
- Dither punk filter
- speedrun mode
- Six weapon skins: Black gold 9mm pistol, filigree 9mm pistol, sculpted oak shotgun, rubber tactical shotgun, Ellie’s bow in arctic white, Ellie’s bow in carbon black
you can pre-order now by following this link.
If you are looking for a cheaper option, you can also pre-purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition for PC through both Steam and the Epic Game Store.
This edition costs £59.99, and comes with the base game, the Left Behind DLC and the same early unlocks as above.
You will be missing out on the American Dream comics and the display case (although, between you and me, the comics are currently available on Amazon with their former covers at a more reasonable price).
Meanwhile, for those keeping track, the asking price for the PC version of the Firefly Edition is the same as it was for PlayStation 5. This PS5 edition is currently unavailable, and Sony has said that “due to high demand” those looking to snap up to PC copy will be limited to one copy per order.
Just as a reminder, The Last of Us Part 1 will arrive on PC a little later than expected, with Naughty Dog recently announcing a new 28th March release date to ensure the game arrives “in the best possible shape”.
“The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm,” the studio wrote. “We look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part 1 PC version soon.”
#Part #Firefly #Edition #preorder #costs
Leave a Reply