No clips posted a fascinating documentary video dedicated to The Last of Us Part 1in which the developers of Naughty Dog talk about how they made the remake already available on PS5 and also arriving on PC in a few days, on March 28th.

As per tradition for Noclip projects, the film includes a large number of contributions: it starts from game director Matthew Gallantwho explained what peculiarities of working at Naughty Dog proved to be of great help in creating this makeover, to then arrive at the creative director Shaun Escaygwho talked about how the studio decided what to change from the original.

If you’ve read our review of The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll know that the end result of these efforts has yielded aamazing experienceable to retell the epic of Joel and Ellie in a convincing way without distorting it in any way.

The documentary then addresses specific topics, also in this case with the support of the developers, describing how the graphics of The Last of Us has been redesigned for the remake, keeping the original version of the game as a reference and applying new geometry or new textures.

Further sections are then dedicated to artificial intelligence, sound, performance and finally the way Part 1 pays homage to The Last of Us: the video lasts almost fifty minutes and is extremely full of interesting information.