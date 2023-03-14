The Last of Us Part 1 will boast a number of characteristics peculiar about pcas revealed by the trailer just released by Sony when there are only a few days left for the game’s debut on Steam, set for March 28th.

A few days after the announcement of the system requirements of The Last of Us Part 1 and the confirmation that Iron Galaxy has taken care of the conversion, after the excellent work we praised in the PC review of Uncharted: The Inheritance of the Thieves, so here are some more details.

First Part 1 will include the expansion natively Left Behind, whose events take place before Joel and Ellie’s adventure, when the latter has the opportunity to meet her friend Riley for the last time. There will also be the photo mode to capture the atmosphere of this experience.

Those who own an ultra-wide monitor will be able to take full advantage of it thanks to the support for this technology, as well as for three-dimensional audio, which will allow us to immerse ourselves in an even more realistic way in the disturbing situations of The Last of Us Part 1.

Naturally, these features will also include the specific adjustments available for PC, which depending on the hardware will allow us to obtain a visual rendering superior to what was seen on PlayStation 5 in terms of resolution, frame rate and effects.