Version too PS5 Of The Last of Us Part 1 received a new one patches, which brings the game to version 1.03 and introduces several new features; some contents, see the t-shirts for Ellie taken from the television series produced by HBO.

And so, while The Last of Us Part 1 continues to receive updates for PC that can solve the problems of poor optimization of the game, Naughty Dog has seen fit to dedicate some time to the original as well for Playstation 5.

There change list for patch 1.03 of The Last of Us Part 1 revolves around weapon balance and adjustments regarding shooting accuracy, as well as the combat system in general, with a whole series of adjustments and optimizations.

Numerous fixes for bugs and for some anomalous behavior of the interface on the accessibility front are also included in the update. You can consult the complete changelog by clicking here.