The more complex comparisons between The Last Of Us part 1 remake and its original version will certainly take place at launch, but we have enough images to be able to make a first side by side of the two titles. The Analista de Bit YouTube channel was brilliant at putting these types of videos together and did a great job of contrasting all the footage available from Naughty Dog’s PS5 remake from the 2014 PS4 Pro version.

Some of the details are huge, some less obvious. For example, the video demonstrates how pretty much all of the animations in the game have been redone, even down to a largely insignificant NPC who now actually uses his chair handles for support. This is tiny stuff, but it’s there.

The biggest changes involve the general overhaul of the art direction, which looks a lot more like concept art in the remake and feels more consistent with the sequel. The explosions are more realistic, even in how the details of the setting are affected.

Even the direction of the films has been revised, to make the emotions and tensions of the characters more evident. In short, at least from a graphic point of view Naughty Dog seems to be doing a great job, despite the numerous criticisms for some gameplay choices made.

Source: Pushsquare