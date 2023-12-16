After cancellation of The Last Of Us Onlinevarious Naughty Dog developers, including some ex-team members, have had their say online and have basically celebrated the mysterious multiplayer project.
The Technical Designer Nathaniel Ferguson said that working on the game was “absolutely the highlight of my career, and will always be a very special project for me,” in a post on X which you can see below. “A sad day, but certainly with very bright horizons ahead of us.”
The Game Designer Karl Morley he stated that he “had more fun playing this game than any other game [multigiocatore] before and after”: which doesn't make us happy, given that we will never have the opportunity to experience it first hand.
“It's never easy when a game is cancelled, but I'm very proud of my studio and everything we've accomplished on this project,” she writes on social media. dialogue director Kat McNally“and a big thank you to my combat QA and dialogue teams.”
Why was The Last of Us Online cancelled?
The Naughty Dog studio has deleted its multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us after nearly four years of work, claiming that the project would require too many development resources and take attention away from its upcoming single-player projects.
In a recent statement, the studio said its options were to become a “live service-only games studio” or to continue producing the single-player games it is known for, such as Uncharted and The Last Of Us.
#Online #Naughty #Dog #members #celebrate #39the #highlight #career39
Leave a Reply