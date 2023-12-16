After cancellation of The Last Of Us Onlinevarious Naughty Dog developers, including some ex-team members, have had their say online and have basically celebrated the mysterious multiplayer project.

The Technical Designer Nathaniel Ferguson said that working on the game was “absolutely the highlight of my career, and will always be a very special project for me,” in a post on X which you can see below. “A sad day, but certainly with very bright horizons ahead of us.”

Nathaniel Ferguson's post on X

The Game Designer Karl Morley he stated that he “had more fun playing this game than any other game [multigiocatore] before and after”: which doesn't make us happy, given that we will never have the opportunity to experience it first hand.

“It's never easy when a game is cancelled, but I'm very proud of my studio and everything we've accomplished on this project,” she writes on social media. dialogue director Kat McNally“and a big thank you to my combat QA and dialogue teams.”