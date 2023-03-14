Interviewed by the Kinda Funny YouTube channel, the president of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann shared some details about his studio’s upcoming projects, confirming that The Last of Us Online (name not yet official) will be the next game of the studio, but which is already in the works next gamestill mysterious.

Details of the first will be provided during the year, although it is not yet known when. However, interpreting his words, there should be one official presentation real, hopefully also with an exit period. Faced with the amazement of the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, Druckmann explained that Naughty Dog of him has been restructured for this purpose, that is, in order to be able to work on multiple games, be they new intellectual properties, sequels or both.

Currently within the studio there are many producers, game directors and screenwriters that allow for better organization. Be that as it may, as already mentioned, the game that will follow The Last of Us Online has already been decided and is in the works. Fans are clamoring for The Last of Us: Part 3. Druckmann hasn’t denied or confirmed that it could be, but only talked about a project that the entire studio picked up because it’s something that will excite people for years to come. Unfortunately, he did not mention the state of play.

In all of this, The Last of Us Online is the first game in the series that he has only produced and supervised, that is, in which he has not played the role of director or writer.

What are the chances that Naughty Dog’s next game, after the probable live service of The Last of Us, will be The Last of Us: Part 3? It’s hard to say, even if some rumors from the recent past point in that direction. Even Druckmann himself spoke, immediately after the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, that he already had some ideas sketched out for the third chapter.