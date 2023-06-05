Imagine you are Naughty Dog, one of the most renowned game development studios in the world, especially for cinematic single-player adventures. You launched series like Crash Bandicoot and Uncharted, you have series like The Last of Us among the most popular in the history of video games, from which an immensely successful TV series was based and, in general, just saying your name arouses great admiration. But one day some executive from Sony, the company that owns you, arrives and says “you know what, the live service are the future, make one your own with The Last of Us, building on the multiplayer you’re building for The Last of Us: Part II.”

As Redfall has amply demonstrated, even a studio capable of creating what is seen as one of the pinnacles of a genre, such as Prey for immersive sims, can founder in the face of a project that is not within the strings of the staff and of which it has no virtually no know-how.

But let’s go back to Naughty Dog and let the imagination run towards The Last of Us Online, conveniently called that, even though we don’t know anything about it, except that it’s been in development for some time and is having a lot of problems. We can hypothesize that Druckmann and his associates were using the same care they have always put into their other works to make it. The question, however, is always the same: making a live service that works, which is quite different from the online mode of the first The Last of Us, is not like making a single player adventure that works, because the goal is enormously different , just as the perspectives of the commercial life of the “product” are different, which end up enormously modifying the design of the same.

Another problem is that if you don’t have experience in the genre, you lack the numbers, read the metrics, to evaluate exactly what you’re doing, even if you were the largest studio in the world. It is also for this reason that Take-Two has acquired Zynga, so as to have a big push in the mobile sector, and it is also for this reason that Microsoft wants Activision Blizzard King at all costs, with its huge database of data. Maybe you’re simply doing Naughty Dog, so you think you have to aim for excellence and you hope to put the experience you’ve gained over decades of history into online too, but something doesn’t go as it should, even if it doesn’t you realize that. You hired live service professionals, but evidently they weren’t enough.

To tell you are the latest arrivals in the family of PlayStation Studios, the friends of Bungie, to which the management has entrusted the task of reviewing all the live services of the company to decide its life and death. You are Naughty Dog and you have faith in your work, but it turns out that you have done more than something wrong, according to the schemes of the experts, which are such because they are now strong with almost ten years of practice in the genre, which moreover they have helped to canonize with the Destinies.

Having read Bungie’s report, without thinking twice, the management downsizes your project, which you may have worked on for more than five years spitting blood. After all, what matters is the prospect of earnings and those who have been acquired (also) to judge have ruled that your game has less potential than you thought.

Now you are Naughty Dog and you will surely recover from this wound (we reiterate that they are all hypotheses born on the recent rumors about the state of play of the game, where in any case the internal referral seems to have been confirmed), perhaps with a new single player adventure by very high quality, but the risk is still that this story produces some aftermath and that the discontent winds through the corridors of the studio. Will The Last of Us Online be released? Hard to tell. Probably yes, since at this point it should be in a very advanced state of development. But at the recent PlayStation Showcase it wasn’t there and who knows if it will appear at the various summer events in the coming days. Who knows even if the changes requested by Bungie will be painless on what has been done so far (let’s say we consider it impossible, but we leave the door open to any hypothesis), but it is still a heavy stop for something that was rumored to be really big, but which some seem to no longer believe.

