“We know this news will be hard for many, especially our community passionate about The Last of Us Factions , who has been eagerly following our multiplayer ambitions. We are equally devastated about the study because we couldn't wait to make it available, but we want to share with you some of the information that led us to make this decision.”

“We realize that many of you have been waiting for news about the project we are calling The Last of Us Online. There's no easy way to say this: we've made the incredibly difficult decision to block development of the game,” Naughty Dog reported in an official statement to the public.

The worst predictions that had also emerged from some rumors are therefore confirmed, until now always denied by Sony and the team in question, despite various reports on the decidedly complicated situation in which the project found itself.

Naughty Dog officially confirmed that the project The Last Of Us Online or the game multiplayer live service which had been in development for years at the flagship team at PlayStation Studios, has been definitively deleted .

Naughty Dog returns to single player games

Naughty Dog then explains in the letter in question that development began already during the making of The Last of Us 2 and in that period the project was in the pre-production phase, with an idea that seemed to have a great potential. The initial gameplay idea was subsequently enriched and refined until it reached an exhilarating form.

“By the time we reached full production, the gigantic scale of our ambition had become clear. In order to publish and support The Last of Us Online we would have had to dedicate all of our studio's resources to even post-launch support in subsequent years, which would have a major impact on the development of future single-player games,” Naughty Dog explained.

“So we were faced with two paths: become a studio dedicated only to live service gaming or continue to focus on single player narrative games which have always defined the reputation of our studio.”

The answer is clear: the decision to close the multiplayer project is the consequence of the choice made by Naughty Dog to return to focusing on mainly single player games. “We have more than one single-player game in the works and we look forward to sharing the news as soon as we are ready.”

Despite conflicting rumors, information had emerged for some time about the disastrous state of the project's development: with a negative opinion given (apparently) by Bungie itself as an internal evaluation and the team forced to rework everything, it first emerged that the game it had been heavily scaled back, then put “on hold,” but it didn't seem canceled yet.

Now there is it official confirmation that the game has been definitively abandoned, with Naughty Dog returning to fully develop its typical single player titles. Meanwhile, the next arrival is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the review of which is coming soon.