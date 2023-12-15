A few hours after the official announcement of the cancellation of The Last of Us Onlinethe live service multiplayer title for PS5 in the works at Naughty Dog, the well-known insider Dusk Golem shared a supposed image of the gamewhich reveals some small details.

The shot, as we can see from the post on Twitter | X below, shows what we assume is the main screenfrom which the player can start a match, invite and join other players and so on.

Also from this menu we see that it is possible to navigate through multiple screens with the L1 and R1 keys. Among these there are also the entries “Battlepass” and “Store”, thus confirming that even The Last of Us Online in the original plans would have had the inevitable seasonal structure, Battle Pass and an internal shop where you can purchase cosmetic items using a premium currency to customize your digital avatar. “Bulk” on the other hand could be the menu from which it would be possible to customize the aesthetics of our character.