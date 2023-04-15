Published online an alleged video Of The Last of Us online which shows some moments of the game and reveals what should be the definitive title. Naturally we anticipate that it is right to take everything with due caution, because there is no confirmation on the goodness of the material contained in the film.

Be that as it may, according to the leak what is commonly called The Last of Us online or Factions should actually be called The Last of Us Dark Sides. The movie, which appears to be a recording of some presentation, since it only shows still images and a short animation, has some artwork, including that of a large rusty ship and that of a military outpost. The animation, on the other hand, is very generic and relates to the streets of an abandoned city.

Suspicion is certainly the quality of the video, really very low (as practically always happens in these cases) and the strange editing of sequences.

Also at the end of the video we can see some alleged shots of the gamenot the best quality. In short, the risk that it is a well-conceived fake is really concrete, so we reiterate the invitation to go there with lead feet until confirmations or denials arrive.

For the rest, we remind you that The Last of Us online is under development at Naughty Dog, which has not yet revealed anything too concrete about it. Neil Druckmann, one of the heads of the studio, has promised news during 2023. The suspicion is that it will be presented during Sony’s rumored summer showcase, but there is no certainty about this either.