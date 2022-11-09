Naughty Dog is working on a new multiplayer game for The Last of Us, which seems to be managed as a game as a service, or a work constantly updated and expanded. We don’t know much about its actual structure, but now we find that one of the creators of the Fortnite Battle Pass joined the Cagnacci team.

Precisely we speak of Anders Howard, a monetization designer who worked for seven years at Epic Games. During that time, the developer “helped create the heart of the Battle Pass progression strategy” for Fortnite, at least according to his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, he has also served as a consultant for the Rocket League and Fall Guys Battle Pass.

The Last of Us multiplayer game will therefore be able to count on his help. We don’t have a definitive confirmation yet that the game includes a Battle Pass-style system, but this assumption certainly points in that direction. It is obviously possible that Naughty Dog decides to propose something new and that Howard has to create a new system different from that of Fortnite.

Ellie from The Last of Us Part II

For now it comes to speculations. According to the most recent statements by Neil Druckmann, new information dedicated to the multiplayer game of The Last of Us will arrive in the course of 2023: the release does not therefore seem very close.

Recent rumors, however, point the finger at the fact that the new game will be free to play.