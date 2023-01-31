Last Sunday the third episode of the series of The Last of Us. This introduced us to a love story between Bill and his life partner Frank, and it was very well received. Perhaps for this reason it is that he once again broke the audience record for the series.

The medium The Hollywood Reporter shared the data of the viewers that The Last of Us had in its third episode. The figures indicate that it had 6.4 million viewers through all the platforms where the series is. This includes the HBO pay TV channel and the HBO Max streaming service.

This figure again broke the audience record for a new episode for the series. Since the previous one attracted 5.7 million viewers. According to the same data, most of these prefer to enjoy it through HBO Max.

We recommend you: Producers of The Last of Us detail what led them to change Bill’s story

So far all episodes of The Last of Us have drawn a total of 21.3 million viewers. Which makes it one of the most successful series on the platform that is currently in a great moment. Did you contribute to this record?

What is The Last of Us about?

The series is an adaptation of the hit video game of the same name created by Naughty Dog. Here we follow Joel and Ellie’s journey through a post-apocalyptic world that was destroyed by the arrival of an infectious fungus. Their mission is to find a paramilitary group that is working on a cure.

Source: HBO

So far the adaptation has remained quite faithful to the video game and its changes have been welcome. Many users have even called it the best adaptation and one of the best current series on television.. If it catches your eye, you can watch it on HBO Max, where a new episode will be released every Sunday. Are you already fans?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.