Joel and Ellie return as the protagonists of “The last of us”, closer than ever. An unmissable chapter for fans and here we tell you everything about its launch.

“The last of us“, the hit HBO Max series, came to take us into a post-apocalyptic world devastated by zombies. In this panorama we meet Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as well as their survival journey while they search for the cure for end this wave of infected.

Their fourth chapter will be one of the most important, because the relationship between the two will become closer and they will have to face a violent group. For this reason, we share all the details about its launch via streaming.

When does chapter 4 of “The last of us” come out on HBO Max?

The wait was long, but chapter 4 of the series “The last of us” will be released via streaming this Sunday, February 5, 2023.

What time does episode 4 of “The last of us” come out?

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.

Honduras: 8:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 8:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Panama: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm the following day.

Where to see “The last of us” ONLINE?

The series “The last of us” is an original HBO series, so it can be seen exclusively on the HBO Max streaming platform. To do this, you must have a paid subscription whose prices vary by monthly and annual plans.

Is it worth watching “The last of us”? This says criticism

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 97% approval from critics. “Retaining the most addictive aspects of its source material while delving deeper into the story, ‘The Last of Us’ is a binge-worthy TV show that ranks among the best video game adaptations of all time,” the consensus dictates.