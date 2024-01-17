As we reported, Nick Offerman – actor who played Bill in The Last of Us TV series – had revealed that a series had been proposed to HBO spin off dedicated to Bill and Frank. However, it seems that this is not really the case. More precisely, producer Craig Mazin stated that there will be no shows dedicated to the characters.

“I'm very proud of the episode we made with Bill and Frank,” said Mazin, who also wrote the Bill and Frank episode “Long, Long Time.” However, he added: “We won't see any more of Bill and Frank“.

He then explained that Nick Offerman was “joking about a prequel, it was kind of a joke“, finally adding: “We are very happy with what we have achieved.”