Through the Twitter account The Last of Us HBO – Status, we have the opportunity to see new photos from the set of the The Last of Us TV series. The photographs show some areas that are part of the ending of the game and, therefore, of the TV series. We therefore advise you not to continue beyond the image below if you do not want any kind of spoiler and anticipation. We too will have to make small comments on the game and its ending.

Don’t move on if you don’t want any kind of spoilers on The Last of Us

As you can see below, the photographs show the hospital area. This is the last sequence of true gameplay from The Last of Us. The game ends in another place (and after a short walk), but the heart of the ending is in the hospital or “laboratory of the lights” (Luci is the Italian translation of Firefly in The Last of Us, literally it would be Fireflies).

In themselves, the images do not say much, given that it is a normal semi-abandoned hospital and rebuilt with makeshift means and a low level of hygiene. The tweet, however, also reveals that the filming for the first season of The Last of Us TV series are in the final stages.

We also remember that, through a ret-con introduced with the second chapter, the ending of The Last of Us is also very important for the continuation of the plot: it will be interesting to understand if this part of the TV series will be realized by thinking in advance about the Part II events.

Finally, here is a video that reveals new details on the story of The Last of Us.