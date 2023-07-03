According to what was reported by a leaker, Naughty Dog would be looking actors for several personages of a new episode of The Last of Usbut it is not clear whether it is the third installment of the series or the multiplayer Factions.
A few weeks after the rumors according to which Sony would have reduced the size and scope of the latter, the source even spoke of a third project, focused on a group of survivors who have settled on the outskirts of a city, crammed into a Victorian house which they use as a base of operations.
According to the leaker, who has been correctly anticipating the plots of films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Flashthe characters that Naughty Dog is trying to assign a performer are the following:
- Lucasan affable guy who, however, after establishing a relationship with another survivor, is forced to show his dark side.
- Masona former soldier who must choose between loyalty to other members of the group when Val is named leader.
- Valprecisely the leader of the team of survivors.
- Ezraan antagonist who wants to wrest the leadership from Val.
- Gracisa girl between the ages of 18 and 25.
The Last of Us 3, Factions or something else?
As you can see, the character list doesn’t include any of The Last of Us 2’s protagonists, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the cast reported by the leaker belongs to the multiplayer game or to a third project, other than The Last of Us 3.
In fact, it would not be the first time that Naughty Dog has played the card of alternative points of view within his works, although in this specific case the feeling is that the rumors refer precisely to the much talked about Factions: we’ll see.
