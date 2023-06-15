Naughty Dog started the celebrations for the tenth anniversary Of The Last of Us, originally released on PS3 in 2013 today. In the message posted on Twitter, however, he specified that he will not make announcements regarding the development of new games, evidently in order not to give fans illusions and avoid some pressure on the development team.

Naughty Dog: “Fans of The Last of Us, we are celebrating the 10th anniversary by honoring the impact of the series, our studio and your love for the game and we will not no ads on game development.

To start, we’ll share some of our favorite shots taken with the photo mode that you shared.”

So no information on the series, not even on the anticipated several times The Last of Us Onlineor Factions, of which news had been promised within the year, but of which nothing might be known, if the rumors about the downsizing of the project prove to be founded.

At least we can console ourselves with the Images made by fans, which are very beautiful indeed, and with the post on the company’s official blogin which some of the original developers talk about the making of The Last of Us and what it meant.

Naughty Dog recently apologized for still not being able to showcase his new projects, including The Last of Us online and a new single player game that is unknown and which perhaps could be The Last of Us 3.