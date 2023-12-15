













After months of rumors, Naughty Dog has just given some disappointing news. They made the decision to cancel multiplayer The Last of Us which they had been working on for years. All because of the investment of time it would mean.

In a statement on social networks they announced the cancellation of The Last of Us Online. This title would initially be the multiplayer component of the sequel, but they considered it worthy of being a separate game. However, they realized that it could affect the future of the company.

Naughty Dog saw that releasing the game as a service would end up hurting them. This because of They should concentrate a lot of team and resources to keep it current with new and constant content. That's why they made the difficult decision to cancel it.

With the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, Naughty Dog says it will focus on single-player experiences. Since these are what made the studio known in the first place. Furthermore, they indicated that They are working on a couple of unannounced projects. I hope they can recover from this blow.

What was known about The Last of Us Online?

The Last of Us Online It would be a multiplayer title in the world infected by Cordyceps. This would further expand the universe by showing us other cities in the United States that succumbed to the fungus. Supposedly it would have a story that they would show the more it was played.

Source: Naughty Dog.

Unfortunately, a few months ago rumors emerged that the game was in trouble. Allegedly Bungie developers They analyzed it and felt it wasn't fun enough to keep players hooked. Now with this cancellation it seems that the rumors were true. What do you think about this news?

