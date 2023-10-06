The Last of Us multiplayeror factions if you prefer, would not be frozen, but deletedaccording to the insider ViewerAnon, who had already reported news in the past that later proved to be true about the series Naughty Dog.

More active in the cinematographic field than in videogames, ViewerAnon actually used a more colorful expression to define the state of the game: “He’s dead, Jim”, a quote from the original series by Star Trek has become a meme used to indicate the premature end of something.

The insider posted his comment in relation to the departure of the game’s monetization designer. In fact, having lost such an important figure for a live service game, it wasn’t difficult to figure out the fact that The Last of Us multiplayer no longer existed or, at least, that it was already with one foot in the grave. Moreover, the most detailed report published by Kotaku already left very little hope for the game.