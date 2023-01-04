Good news: while we eagerly await the arrival of The Last of Us, the HBO tv series which will be streaming soon Neil Druckman still talks about the project related to the multiplayer game set in the game world of The Last of Us. Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and co-creator of The Last of Us, has in fact reiterated that new details will come by the end of 2023also explaining a little what direction the game is taking.

Later this year we will begin to give you some details about our ambitious multiplayer game The Last of Us. With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati and Anthony Newman, the project promises to be an original experience but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for crafting incredible stories, characters and gameplay.

All this happened in a blog post published on the official website of Naughty Dog which reflects on the year to come, which will be great for The Last of Us: in fact, it must be said that 2023, exactly on June 10, 2023, The Last of Us will be 10 years old and what better year than 2023 to make it historic for the saga?

Along with all this, let’s remember that March 3 will come The Last of Us Part I on PC: in the meantime, you can enjoy the concept art published in the post (which you can find at the bottom of the news) and the news that the series, to date, has sold 38 million copies worldwide.