An interesting detail about the project appears from another developer’s CV The Last of Us Multiplayer in development at Naughty Dogbased on which the possibility that the title predicts emerges 40 player lobbytherefore presenting a particularly extensive multiplayer mode.
In this case we are talking about Ian Blake’s LinkedIn profileex-associate game designer at Naughty Dog who worked on the The Last of Us multiplayer game announced some time ago but still without a precise title, although many identify it as “Factions”, recalling the mode of the same name from the first chapter.
Among the projects on which Blake has worked is in fact a multiplayer title on which he spent over a year and a half, with tasks that involved the design and implementation of various game systems, as well as testing them, and also a “dedicated host environment , designed and optimized for up to 40 users.”
There is still mystery about the game
The description, although vague, seems to correspond to the possibility of a 40-player lobby, suggesting that the Multiplayer game of The Last of Us could reach this quantity of players in the game, therefore quite extended.
At this point, however, we do not know whether this feature has been maintained or whether the game is still alive or not. Last May it emerged that Sony had scaled back the project, which may have also involved the extension of multiplayer, but more recently it emerged that the entire game would have been blocked, with development paused, for not having achieved certain quality criteria.
#multiplayer #Naughty #Dog #game #40player #lobbies