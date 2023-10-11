An interesting detail about the project appears from another developer’s CV The Last of Us Multiplayer in development at Naughty Dogbased on which the possibility that the title predicts emerges 40 player lobbytherefore presenting a particularly extensive multiplayer mode.

In this case we are talking about Ian Blake’s LinkedIn profileex-associate game designer at Naughty Dog who worked on the The Last of Us multiplayer game announced some time ago but still without a precise title, although many identify it as “Factions”, recalling the mode of the same name from the first chapter.

Among the projects on which Blake has worked is in fact a multiplayer title on which he spent over a year and a half, with tasks that involved the design and implementation of various game systems, as well as testing them, and also a “dedicated host environment , designed and optimized for up to 40 users.”