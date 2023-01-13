Neil Druckman disclosed that the The Last of Us multiplayer gametentatively called “Factions” by the community, is the more ambitious project never made by Naughty Dog. Furthermore, the studio co-president revealed that it has been in development even before The Last of Us Part 2.

Druckmann’s statements come from an interview that YouTuber DomTheBomb shared an excerpt of on Twitter. When asked what his next project will be, he replied: “There is the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, which we have been working on for a long time, even before the release of The Last of Us Part 2. the most ambitious project we’ve ever done, which expands the world further. It will continue to tell a story, but in a multiplayer space.”.

Druckmann did not add further details on Factions, but on the other hand he reiterated that there is also in the pipeline another project which members of the studio are quite excited about and which, clearly, he will not reveal anything for the moment.

The video also discusses why announcing games too early, such as Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2, hurt Naughty Dog.