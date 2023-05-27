The multiplayer game Of The Last of Us apparently it’s not ready yet: Naughty Dog revealed it, who wanted to write a message on the matter in order to explain to fans of the series the reasons why there has not yet been a presentation of the title.

In fact, many expected to find the game among the announcements of the PlayStation Showcase, and having ascertained its absence, they began to bombard the development team with requests on social networks regarding the possible reveal of this expectation online experience.

“We know many of you are dying to hear more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game,” the post reads. “We’re incredibly proud of the work our studio has done so far, but as development continued we realized it was best to give the project a little more time.”

“Our team will continue to work on the title, as well as other games currently in development, which also include acompletely new single player experience: We look forward to revealing more to you in the future.”