For a few months now, Naughty Dog fans have been wondering what is going to happen with the promised multiplayer of The Last of Uswhich was promised would be included within Part II but in the end it was confirmed as an individual game. In fact, at the time of the last Showcase the company came out to say that they are not ready to give a first look and it seems that that has just gotten worse.

The situation makes it clear to us that layoffs are currently being suffered for reasons that already surpass some companies, and this is nothing new with the creators of uncharted, since the ravages that the pandemic left behind are passing. And since they have made cuts to those who do not contribute what was desired, it is evident that the delays were going to be present, among those affected is said multiplayer.

That means that development is currently being frozen, so its reveal could take longer than expected, and it boils down to the fact that we would be seeing it until the end of next year, like the lineup of ps5 for him 2025. Something that also draws attention is that the former fired employees have left without any type of compensation, having to look for employment as soon as they said goodbye.

The 25 workers who have left the company come from the quality control section, and in addition to not having a salary for a couple of months while they find a position in some other company, they are contractually obliged to remain silent. That means that in a couple of months I could know more about the game and the reasons why the project is not moving forward, since for three years the creators have not released anything beyond the remaster of TLOU.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: At this point I think that interest in multiplayer is lost, they would have asked experienced people in the field for help, that is where Bungie could be of great support because of what they know about Halo and Destiny.