A new job posting posted on Naughty Dog’s official website suggests that The Last of Us MultiplayerFactions or whatever the name of the new multiplayer experience, it could be a title crossgen and therefore arrive even on PS4 as well as on PS5.

The open position is that of “Associate Multiplayer Quality Assurance Tester”, so there is practically no doubt that it is related to the multiplayer project of The Last of Us. Among the requirements required of the candidate is that of having “work experience with PS4 and PS5 systems”.

Clearly this does not confirm the crossgen nature of the game 100%, so to know for sure we just have to wait for information from Naughty Dog. During last year’s Summer Game Fest the co-president of the studio, Neil Druckmann, declared that “you will see a lot more of this game next year (2023 ed)”, so perhaps we will not have to wait long.

Maybe the first news could come after the conclusion of the first season of the HBO series The Last of Us. The last episode will be aired in the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 March 2023, here is the preview trailer.