The Last of Us Multiplayer was deletedas reported last night, and many insiders see what happened as the confirms that live service turning is not working for PlayStation, whatever anyone says.

Indeed, if we want to connect the dots, there is a concrete possibility that Jim Ryan's farewell is linked precisely to the outcome of this strategy, which the now former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment he strongly wanted.

Even despite the internal discontent and the obvious difficulties, if even a stellar development team like Naughty Dog found itself having to throw away years of work employed uselessly on such an important project.

A period of time that the authors of Uncharted and The Last of Us they could have used in a decidedly more productive mannerperhaps creating a new chapter of their most famous franchises or creating a new intellectual property.

All this while respecting, however, the prerogatives that have contributed to the extraordinary success of the studio so far: the focus on narrative-based single player experienceswhich allowed Neil Druckmann and colleagues to constantly move the bar and set new quality standards.

So if it is true that live services are useful for turnover and their proceeds can certainly contribute to financing other types of projects, it is equally true that certain turning points cannot be forced, under penalty of disaster.

We addressed the topic a couple of months ago, but the topic has become very topical again today and the same reasoning applies: you cannot force the creation of a product which is not in the ropes of even a talented development team, if you want something good to come out of it.