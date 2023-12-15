The Last of Us Multiplayer was deletedas reported last night, and many insiders see what happened as the confirms that live service turning is not working for PlayStation, whatever anyone says.
Indeed, if we want to connect the dots, there is a concrete possibility that Jim Ryan's farewell is linked precisely to the outcome of this strategy, which the now former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment he strongly wanted.
Even despite the internal discontent and the obvious difficulties, if even a stellar development team like Naughty Dog found itself having to throw away years of work employed uselessly on such an important project.
A period of time that the authors of Uncharted and The Last of Us they could have used in a decidedly more productive mannerperhaps creating a new chapter of their most famous franchises or creating a new intellectual property.
All this while respecting, however, the prerogatives that have contributed to the extraordinary success of the studio so far: the focus on narrative-based single player experienceswhich allowed Neil Druckmann and colleagues to constantly move the bar and set new quality standards.
So if it is true that live services are useful for turnover and their proceeds can certainly contribute to financing other types of projects, it is equally true that certain turning points cannot be forced, under penalty of disaster.
We addressed the topic a couple of months ago, but the topic has become very topical again today and the same reasoning applies: you cannot force the creation of a product which is not in the ropes of even a talented development team, if you want something good to come out of it.
A lesson for the future
Last month the news arrived that Sony had postponed six games out of the twelve planned live services, due to quality issues, and frankly we wouldn't be surprised to read about further cancellations in the next months.
Investing so confidently in a segment that has never been part of PlayStation's history it could have been a serious mistake and having removed precious resources from the production of single player games that have always characterized the traditional catalog of the Sony platform.
The hope is that whoever succeeds Jim Ryan will succeed put things back into perspectivefinding a balance between experimentation and consolidated models that can allow PlayStation to grow further without taking too many risks: the shortage of first party games during 2023 has already been an eloquent wake-up call.
What do you think of this whole story? Let's talk about.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
