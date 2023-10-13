In recent days, pessimistic rumors about the fate of the new have resurfaced multiplayer game Of The Last of Uswith an alleged “insider” also reporting the cancellation total of the project, but the well-known journalist also intervened on the issue Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has his say and correct some information.

To tell the truth, his speech was very laconic and does not allow us to have much more information on the issue, but with his clear judgment he still seems to have deniedat the very least, the information about the deletion effectively discrediting the source.

“The source of this report is a random Twitter account“, Schreier reported, implying that the alleged insider is probably just a random user posing as a deepthroat with connections within the industry.

Not that this automatically disproves the issue, but considering the connections on which Schreier has already demonstrated he can count, we take this intervention as an important correction to the information previously spread on social media.