2023 looks to be a golden year for The Last of Us series, which turns 10 this year. The TV series dedicated to the first chapter has been incredibly successful, but what about the games?

According to an indiscretion made public by Bloomberg, 4 members of The Last of Us team, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have declared that the team behind The Last of Us multiplayer would have suffered reductions in terms of personnel.

According to this leak, a large part of the development team of the new chapter would have been joined by new projects following some evaluations by Naughty Dog and Sony.



This will necessarily lead a slowdown in work to bring the new The Last of Us into the homes of gamers and there are even fears for the reconversion or cancellation of the project.

Naughty Dog released a statement about it on its Twitter profiledeclaring:

We are well aware that many are keeping an eye on and would like to know something more about the multiplayer The Last of Us project. We are incredibly proud of the work our studio is doing on this project, but the further we have progressed in its development the more we have realized that it needs more time than it should. Our team continues to work on the game and in parallel on other projects, including a completely new single player franchise that we hope to be able to show you soon. We are very grateful for the support of our beautiful community – thanks to your passion for our works, which guides us in their realization

