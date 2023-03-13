“The last of us” became one of the favorites of hundreds of people since its premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The series tells the story of Joel and Ellie, characters played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Today, the first season of the production comes to an end. In the trailer published on the YouTube account of HBO Max Latin America, you can see how Ellie’s arm is and, apparently, we will know if the protagonists managed to fulfill their mission. So you don’t miss any detail, we leave you the following guide.

Watch HERE the trailer for episode 9

When does the last episode of “The last of us” come out?

The ninth chapter of the series “The last of us” will arrive on HBO Max this Sunday, March 12, 2023. The episode will air on television on HBO and will arrive at the same time on its platform streaming official.

What time does the last chapter of “The last of us” come out?

We share the schedules by country, below:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 7:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 7:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Panama: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 1.00 pm (the following day).

“The last of us”: cast

Peter Pascal like joel

like joel Bella Ramsey like ellie

like ellie gabriel moon like Tommy

like Tommy Merle Dandridge as Marlene

as Marlene Jeffrey Pierce like perry

like perry anna torv like Tess

like Tess Nico Parker like Sarah.

How many episodes does the series “The last of us” have?

series of HBO It has 9 chapters in total. Today closes with the ninth chapter.

Chapter 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness

Chapter 2: Infected

Chapter 3: Long Long Time

Chapter 4: Please Hold My Hand

Chapter 5: Endure and Survive

Chapter 6: Kin

Chapter 7: Left Behind

Chapter 8: When We Are in Need

“The last of us” is an American television series that comes to an end today. Photo: composition LR

What is “The last of us” about?

“The last of us” focuses on the relationship between joela smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to curing a deadly pandemic. The first is a survivor who is hired to escort the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.

When does season 2 of “The last of us” come out?

Season 2 of “The last of us” It could arrive at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025 to HBO, according to statements from Peter Pascalwho pointed out that there is a possibility that the filming of the new season of the series will begin this 2023.