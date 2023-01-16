The wait ended last Sunday! “The last of us” 1×1 It finally had its long-awaited premiere on HBO Max on January 15 and fans were able to witness the live launch of the first chapter, which not only brought Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, but also several references to the video game. And it is that many of the scenes seemed literally taken from the PlayStation title. How many sequences were equal to the game?

the gift of the watch

In the opening scene of the game, Sarah gives Joel a new watch as a gift. In the series, the same thing happens between father and daughter, only a little later. The initial minutes, the interaction and dialogues are almost identical.

“The last of us” in the series and the game. Photo: Yadier/Twitter

The car sequence

As Sarah, Joel and Tommy look to drive out of town, we see everything from inside the vehicle. This occurs both in the game and in the series and what is around them is almost the same, from the burning cabin to the Police car passing in front of them.

Sarah’s death

One of the most unforgettable and important scenes in the story takes place again in the same way as in the game. After being shot by a soldier, Sarah bleeds to death in Joel’s arms in an extremely heartbreaking moment and well portrayed in the series.

Joel and Ellie killing time

After he meets Ellie and agrees to take her as part of a special job, Joel goes to sleep and his new partner points out that his watch is broken. The dialogue and situation is repeated in the series with some small modifications, but that maintain the same essence.