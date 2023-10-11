The famous director John Carpenter he loves video games and has expressed his love for them in the past The Last of Us. He also appears to be a huge fan of the HBO television adaptation, which he called “fabulous,” to the point of being in favor of the story’s deviation from the source material.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about his thoughts on the television series, Carpenter said: “Yes, I love it. It’s fabulous.” The director hadn’t even heard the updates on the renewal of the series, as at the mention of the second season he replied: “Time out, time out. How do you know there’s a season 2?“. When it was explained to him that it was confirmed, he replied: “Fabulous.”

The director is not at all worried about how much and how the second season can deviate from the source materialbecause he said: “I like it. The story is fantastic. Forget the game. The actors of the [show] they are simply sensational. It was done really well.”