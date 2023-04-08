THE modders DMCS1917 and Darknessvaltier have released a couple of mods that allow us to take on the role of Joel Miller – or the protagonist of The Last of Us Part I – within Red Dead Redemption 2 and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Obviously both mods are only compatible with the PC version of the two games.

In practice, the mods replace the character models of the two games – Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake – with the model of Joel Miller. Furthermore, in the case of Resident Evil 4 Remake there are also full facial animations: many mods are not able to maintain these animations, so this is no small achievement.

You can see a video showing Joel as Leon in Resident Evil 4 Remake below.

You can download the mods for Red Dead Redemption 2 at this address. The one for Resident Evil 4 Remake, however, is here.

As always, we remind you that mods are not official content. Follow the instructions indicated by the modders for the installation and remember that any modification to the game is at your own risk. There may be compatibility issues or other issues. In this case, these are simple modifications of the protagonist model, so it shouldn’t be anything complex or risky. Mods, however, can be revealed by anti-cheat systems and can cause a ban: in general, make sure you only use them offline.

If right now you can’t play The Last of Us Part I due to its technical problems, you can enjoy yourself as Joel Miller in other video games with these mods.