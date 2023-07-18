













If the second season of The Last of Us is the same as its predecessor, then another eight dashes would be missing. And that’s not to mention the production and post production stages of each episode. That is why the producer is no longer so sure that the public will see it in 2025.

According to him, he has been thinking all this time about how everything will be in the second season. This in order to get to work as quickly and as soon as possible, once the strike comes to an end. So everything will depend on how long the negotiations between unions and producers last.

Although Craig Mazin remains positive that the strike will end soon, there is no way to know for sure. So it is very likely that the second season of The Last of Us it ends up delaying. Perhaps it won’t be until early 2026 when we’ll see the next episode of Joel and Ellie’s story.

What else did Craig Mazin say about the second season of The Last of Us?

The producer took the opportunity to share some details about the second season of The Last of Us. Here he confirmed that this would not be the last and that they will not cover all the events of the sequel in it. Unless for some reason the series is cancelled, we can wait until a third season, at least.

Although he assured that the story will remain quite faithful to the video game, they will do some experimentation. He assured that some characters from the first season will return in some way, despite the fact that their destinations seemed very final.. In addition, he said that the second season will have more infected, responding to one of the most recurring complaints from fans. Do you already want to see it?

