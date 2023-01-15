Almost nothing is missing for the premiere of “The last of us”! The new HBO Max television series, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie, will bring the acclaimed story about a dangerous zombie virus, created by the Naughty Dog studio, to the small screen. In this way, some wonder if it is necessary to play the acclaimed PlayStation title before sitting down to watch the production this Sunday, January 15. Is it important or does it affect anything to know what happens in the video game?

Do I need to play the video game before watching “The last of us?

“The last of us” was launched in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and quickly the title created by Neil Druckman with the Naughty Dog studio became not only one of the best video games on the platform, but in all of history.

After several awards and good comments, to date, it has two remastered versions of the first title and a sequel originally released for PlayStation 4.

Likewise, the first reviews of the HBO Max show have already hinted that both the series and the video game are quite similar (to the point of tracing certain scenes).

Craig Mazin, co-writer of the show, explained that the adaptation was made with “the guy who did it in the first place, so changes are designed to complete and expand, not to undo but to improve.

In such a way, It is not necessary to play the video game before watching the series “The last of us”, as both formats basically count the same thing and are designed to be a separate experience.

