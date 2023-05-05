The Strong National Museum of Play is home to the World Video Game Hall of Fame, and each year new games are nominated for entry. Since the Hall of Fame opened in 2015, some of the greatest video games ever made have been inducted, including classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Bros. and Tetris. Four new entries were revealed today: The Last of Us, WiiSports, Barbie Fashion Designer and Computer Space. In a press release, video game curator Lindsey Kurano discussed the biggest strengths of The Last of Us.

“Despite having debuted in 2013, The Last of Us it remains popular due to its quality of gameplay and the strength of its story. HBO’s 2023 adaptation has expanded the game’s reach and popularity. Created with the input of Naughty Dog, the show has garnered support from critics and fans as one of the best video game adaptations ever made.”

The four games represent very different genres and eras for the industry, but their importance is hard to deny! WiiSports in particular it is one of the best-selling video games of all time. The software helped make the platform Wii was a massive success for Nintendoand the game maintains a passionate following after all these years.

Some players may not be familiar with Computer Spacebut the game is considered “the first commercial video game”, since it was released in 1971. As for Barbie Fashion Designerthe game was recognized for demonstrating that there was a market for games that were aimed directly at girls.

The official website of the World Video Game Hall of Fame allows any visitor to nominate a game for their entry. However, final decisions are made “on the advice of journalists, academics, and others familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.” The goal is to recognize different games that span all types of platforms, including consoles, arcade, pcmobiles and more.

Editor’s note: It seems very strange to me that Computer Space be considered so far, however, all four titles have strong reasons to be added to the Hall of Fame.