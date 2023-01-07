Unlike games, in TV series Of The Last of Us they won’t be there spores to spread theinfection: Such a solution would not have worked within a television reduction, explained executive producer Craig Mazin.

Those who have recently played The Last of Us Part 1 (here the review) know well that in some sequences the characters are forced to wear gas masks just to avoid inhaling the spores that carry the infection, but that won’t happen in the TV series.

The problem, apparently, lay precisely in the fact of making the actors wear masks constantly: an element that the authors of the show considered unsuitable for that type of context, thus deciding to carry out an important edit to history.

A positive aspect is given by the fact that, while renouncing this aspect, the television series will try to explain more clearly what has happened to the world and how the infection has advanced which has transformed many people into ferocious mutants, forcing the survivors to confine themselves within fortified cities.

In this regard, Neil Druckmann said that The Last of Us TV series will not make the same mistakes as Game of Thrones, in the sense that it will remain faithful to the source material and will not make changes for the sole purpose of provoking a reaction in viewers.