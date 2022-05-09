While rumors about a remake of The Last of Us follow each other, a fan started creating an amazing remake using Unreal Engine 5.

There is no denying that Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is an iconic game. From its characters to its unique zombie design, the game has continued to enjoy tremendous popularity over time. Although the immense success of The Last of Us has led to both a sequel and an upcoming TV show, any official news about a remake must be classified as a rumor.

While fans continue to eagerly await an official announcement, some have taken the game into their own hands. One such fan, content creator Enfant Terrible, used Unreal Engine 5 to reimagine The Last of Us in an incredibly realistic remake.

Inspired by UE5’s improved tools, content creator Enfant Terrible has started creating a trailer for the TLOU remake. Recreated to the smallest detail, the trailer presents the apocalyptic world through a realistic and cinematic lens.

Enfant Terrible used assets from numerous other creators: Hossein Diba, Sciontidesign, Quixel, Tore Erel, Jiyad Nassar and Leonal Sabu. Putting it all together, the creators’ talent has resulted in a stunning video that honors and elevates the original game.

We can only hope that Sony or Naughty Dog will share news of an official remake soon. Until then, we will have to “settle” for this fan remake.

Source: Dualshockers.