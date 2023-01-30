We recommend reading this article only to those users who have already seen the third episode of the TV show by The Last of Usaired by HBO extension in the night between Sunday 29 and Monday 30 January.

The new installment of the series tells the story of Bill and Frankcertainly faces already familiar to anyone who has played the work of Naughty Dog. It is not the first occasion that the television adaptation of The Last of Us proves to be different from the video game from which it is based, let’s take for example the death of Tess, or simply the fact that in the first episode many more details of Sarah’s last day are shown. In this third episode, however, we are faced with a totally distorted scenario. Even in the video game Bill and Frank they are a couple, but their story ends in a totally different way than in the series. While in the masterpiece of Naughty Dog it seems that Frank you run away to find a better place to stay, only to be found by Joel, Ellie it’s the same Bill after committing suicide because he is infected, in the TV series he is terminally ill, and asks a Bill to put pills in his wine to die the way he likes. At this point, however, the beloved companion decides to commit suicide in turn, because he passed away Frank it would no longer have a purpose.

Craig Mazinresponsible for the television transposition of The Last of Us, stated that it is a happy ending to the story of the two lovers. Often, according to the author, we tend to judge death as a negative thing, especially in a video game, while in this case we can say that death is a worthy conclusion to a love story.