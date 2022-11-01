There are a lot of games that are getting adaptations right now, but the one with the most hype might be The Last Of Us of the HBO and now we potentially have a date. The show is even closer than some might think, as it appears that it has been confirmed that its debut episode will premiere on January 15, 2023.

The show had previously been given a 2023 label. Although it was assumed to mean early in the year rather than later, fans expected to see the TV series a few months after the start of the new year. Thankfully that won’t be the case, as gaming fans have spotted its release date hidden in a short paragraph about HBO Max.

One paragraph reads: “A preview of the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the critically acclaimed video game. Premiere on January 15th“The date does not seem to have been shared through any official channel yet, but is previewed on the streaming service on which it will debut.

Now it’s practically official and we just have to wait for an announcement on HBO’s social channels.

Source: Twisted Voxel