The TV series of The Last of Us has actually been the success we all expected: the excellent reviews from critics and the public have rewarded the latest effort by HBO extensionthanks also to the close collaboration with the Naughty Dog team.

However, there are some details that deviate from the original title, above all, the way in which the disease spreads, the mechanics of the spores. The HBO team was good at discretely presenting, with a wink to the most attentive viewer, the new way the epidemic started.

During the podcast dedicated to the TV series, managed by Druckman and Mazin, we spoke precisely of this alternative infectionwhere the producers suggested paying attention to the “crumbs” (like Tom Thumb) dropped in the various scenes of the first episode, because they would contain the answer.

Many, following this declaration, discovered that the epidemic would start… from flour! And that it would not only be a dialogue between Joel and Ellie during the episode to reveal it, but also several episodes involving Sarah and Joel.

Not having the right ingredients, Sarah she makes her father eggs for breakfast, rather than the eagerly awaited pancakes, for reasons related to a diet he is on Joel refuses the biscuits offered by the neighbors, Sarah does the same shortly after, but because she doesn’t like raisins.

Finally, Joel forgets to buy cake for his birthday, thus not eating flour for the whole day. The detail of the flour is just one of many aspects extremely well cared for of this series, of which we advise you to read our review.