We well know that The Last of Us is much more than what, to the untrained eye, the classic tale of azombie apocalypseprecisely on this point the producers insist in a particular way.

During an interview, the cinematographer of The Last of Us HBO, Eben Bolterstated that on the set was even forbidden to say the word “zombie”despite the fact that the infected creatures had more than similar physiognomy and behavior.

Such creatures could be called “infected”continues Bolter, and it is always the insider who explains the reason for this strange veto.

The producers had two great intentions: first of all to eliminate from the minds of the staff the idea that they were working on a simple title about a zombie invasion; secondly, to ensure that attention was directed in the most absolute way to personagestrue soul of The Last of US.

You will be amazed to know that HBO’s choice is not an exception among titles of the genre: even in The Walking Dead it was decided to call the undead creatures walkers or biters, but never zombies.

