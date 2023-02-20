HBO’s YouTube channel released the preview trailer of theEpisode 7 of the series of The Last of Us, entitled “Left Behind”. You can view the video in the player below, pending the broadcast of the episode, scheduled for the night of February 27th.

Those who have played The Last of Us probably already know what to expect from the next installment simply from the title. In fact, Left Behind was a DLC of the original game, which tells of events that took place before Joel and Ellie met, offering more details on the girl’s narrative background. The movie in particular offers some advances on the life of Ellie in the military school and the character of Riley.

Meanwhile The Last of Us series is growing in popularity, so much so that it has surpassed House of the Dragon in viewership.

The HBO series of The Last of Us in Italy is available exclusively for Sky and Now. If you haven’t done it yet, you can watch the first full episode in Italian for free and read our spoiler-free review.